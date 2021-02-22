Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLUC) -Governor Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan. Her administration says she declared the state of emergency to ensure adequate propane distribution for the coming days.

Michigan has experienced an abnormally high demand for propane causing longer lines at distribution centers. In efforts to reduce the strain, the executive order temporarily suspends restrictions on commercial driving hours to allow fast delivery of energy to homes and businesses.

“While I am confident that our state has the energy supply we need to get through these cold winter days, we aren’t taking any chances after what happened in Texas this week. ,”said Governor Whitmer. “.. With today’s order, Michigan will allow expanded flexibility for drivers to ensure the supply of home heating fuel can be delivered across the state without delay or interruption.”

The executive order takes into effect through Sunday, February 28. The order exempts any motor carriers and drivers transporting propane and heating oil from compliance with maximum weekly driving and on-duty limits.

The order also suspends any provision of a state statue, order, or rule pertaining to the hours-of-service suspended with all Michigan highways.

