Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Florida man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident at an Eastern U.P. hospital on Valentine’s Day.

According to the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post, troopers were called in to assist the Luce County Sheriff’s Office with an incident at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 14. A 26-year-old man from Brandon, Florida, assaulted a staff member in the emergency room at Helen Joy Newberry Hospital.

His name has not yet been released.

The man was arraigned in the 92nd District Court in Luce County on Wednesday, Feb. 17 on the following charges:

One count of assault with intent to murder

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

One county of aggravated assault

His bond was set at $500,000.

No other details about the incident have been made available. TV6 will update this story as more information is released.

Information on this case was not released until Feb. 22, 2021. Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.