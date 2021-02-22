Advertisement

Disney+ adds content warning to ‘The Muppet Show’

Disney+ is putting a label on some episodes of "The Muppet Show" because of "negative depictions" and "mistreatment of people or cultures."(Source: Disney+ via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) – Disney is adding a content warning to some episodes of “The Muppet Show.”

The variety show started streaming on Disney+ last week. Viewers will see a warning label before episodes that may feature “negative depictions” and “mistreatment of people or cultures.”

An episode hosted by Johnny Cash in which he’s standing in front of the U.S. and Confederate flags is labeled.

Another disclaimer pops up before the episode in which folk star Joan Baez does an Indian accent.

A Kenny Rogers episode is also labeled because it shows Muppets dressed in Arab garb drilling for oil.

Disney said the stereotypes were wrong then and they’re wrong now, but instead of removing the episodes, they wanted to acknowledge the issue so people can learn from it.

Disney already uses the disclaimer on other films and programs, like “The Aristocats” and “Dumbo.”

