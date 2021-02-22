Advertisement

Dickinson’s 22 lifts No. 3 Michigan over No. 4 Ohio St 92-87

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, left, posts up against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during the first...
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, left, posts up against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eli Brooks scored 17 as No. 3 Michigan held off No. 4 Ohio State 92-87.  Michigan led by nine with 23 seconds left, but a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker got the Buckeyes within three points with 3 seconds left in the game. A couple of foul shots by Brooks sealed it. Washington had a career-high 30 points and E.J. Liddell had 23 to go along with 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

