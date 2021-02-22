Advertisement

Despite event cancellation, 2021 Par-Tee Fundraiser supporters appreciated

The event raises money for the Gary Abrahamson, Jr. Memory Care Center.
Mary Uelmen, building manager of the GAJMCC, (pictured in the Center), accepts a $1,000 check...
Mary Uelmen, building manager of the GAJMCC, (pictured in the Center), accepts a $1,000 check from Jolee Hughes-Nummela and Joe Hughes of Taylor, Lord & Hughes, Inc. Insurance Agency, to be used toward the ongoing expenses of the GAJMCC.
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of the Gary Abrahamson, Jr. Memory Care Center has decided to cancel the 2021 Par-Tee Fundraising Dinner, originally scheduled for April 15, 2021.

“While this decision was a difficult one, in light of the continued uncertainty about the future, we decided that it is best to cancel the Par-Tee this year for everyone’s safety,” said Mary Uelmen, who works in the Mission Advancement Office at the Bishop Noa Home and manages the Gary Abrahamson, Jr. Memory Care Center (GAJMCC).

The GAJMCC thanks the following sponsors for their donations: The Abrahamson Family, The Daniel J. Kobasic Foundation, Dynamic Design, Bosk Corporation, Wells Lions Club, Thomas Krause, Embers Credit Union, The Family of Laverne Douck, First Bank, Skradski Family Funeral Home, Andex Industries, MBank, Vast Insurance Agency, Upper Peninsula State Bank, Reverend Joseph Gouin, Dr. Mary and Gary Whitmer, Community Foundation for Delta County, JA Glynn Capital Management, Taylor, Lord & Hughes, Inc. Insurance Agency, Dorothy Kollmann, Chuck Zuehlke, and its anonymous donors.

One of the above donor families, Joe and Jolee Hughes of Taylor, Lord & Hughes Insurance Agency, are strong believers in the Mission of the Sisters of St. Paul de Chartres. “The Hughes family has been a supporter of our cause since the very beginning,” Uelmen noted. “We would like to thank them and all of our supporters in the community for their donations and continued support. We are looking forward to our next Par-Tee, which will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Island Resort & Casino and Convention Center.”

The Par-Tee raises money for the GAJMCC, a mission sponsored by the Sisters of St. Paul de Chartres, and is solely funded by donations. Any donation is welcome. If you would like to donate, please make checks payable to: GAJMCC and send to: GAJMCC, 2635 1st Ave. S., Escanaba, MI 49829 Attn: Mary Uelmen.

In partnership with Community Action Adult Day Services Program, the GAJMCC provides care for those struggling with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia-related illnesses and holds free education seminars for the community. If you have any questions, call (906) 786-5810, Ext. 150 and please leave a message, or visit (and like) “The Gary Abrahamson, Jr. Memory Care Center” on Facebook.

