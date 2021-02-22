Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination sign-ups Tuesday, Wednesday through DIDHD

Iron County residents can sign-up online Tuesday at 8 a.m. local time; Dickinson County people can sign up on Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Online COVID-19 vaccination appointment sign-up
Online COVID-19 vaccination appointment sign-up(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 vaccination appointment signs-ups for priority group one and two will take place this week through the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department. Iron County residents can sign-up online Tuesday at 8 a.m. local time; Dickinson County people can sign up on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Click here for the link.

The health department director, Daren Deyaert says the DIDHD has received more vaccine allocations this week, than the week prior.

“In Dickinson and Iron Counties we’re receiving 600 does; 500 in Dickinson County, and 100 in Iron County,” said Deyaert.

The health department will continue different sign-up days for different counties, to make it easier for the phone lines.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobiler died when sled went off the trail and hit a tree
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Two-vehicle crash in Marquette Township
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
Generic photo of icy rescue.
Ice climber rescued after 20-foot fall near Sand Point in Munising
Eben Ice Caves
The Eben Ice Caves continue to grow in popularity

Latest News

FILE. Scrap tire collection.
Scrap tire grants available for 2021
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Interim Secretary...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, DHS Secretary visit Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Marinette
A vent that is covered with snow. (Credit: Breitung Twp. Fire)
Remember to clear snow, ice from exhaust vents, home to prevent CO poisoning
Vaccine Delays
MDHHS provides details about delayed COVID-19 shipments last week