COVID-19 vaccination sign-ups Tuesday, Wednesday through DIDHD

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 vaccination appointment signs-ups for priority group one and two will take place this week through the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department. Iron County residents can sign-up online Tuesday at 8 a.m. local time; Dickinson County people can sign up on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Click here for the link.

The health department director, Daren Deyaert says the DIDHD has received more vaccine allocations this week, than the week prior.

“In Dickinson and Iron Counties we’re receiving 600 does; 500 in Dickinson County, and 100 in Iron County,” said Deyaert.

The health department will continue different sign-up days for different counties, to make it easier for the phone lines.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.