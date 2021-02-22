Advertisement

Chocolate festival virtual raffle supports people with disabilities

Chocolate tasting won’t happen this year, but there are opportunities to win a prize basket or gift card
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The chocolate festival is one way which SAIL supports U.P. residents living with disabilities.

Raffle tickets are being sold in place of a live event, with proceeds benefitting various recreational programs.

The 16 winners of the online drawing will receive a prize of their choice.

The chocolate festival has changed, but according to Sarah Peurakoski, the goal has not.

“We host it so that people in the community that live with a disability are able to get out into the community, be part of a community event,” explains Peurakoski, SAIL’s executive director. “We want to also keep people aware that we’re here and that we’re available to help for any service they might need or any type of recreation event that they might want to participate in.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased until Thursday at SAIL’s Wright Street office.

Winners will be drawn at noon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information about the Superior Alliance for Independent Living and this year’s chocolate festival, visit their website here.

