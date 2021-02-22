Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office warns of ongoing phone scam portraying law enforcement officers

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam portraying law enforcement officers.

The sheriff’s office says a resident recently had a scammer call to say they were a member of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, even using a name, Sgt. Lt. Wade. The CCSO says they do not have a Sgt. Lt. Wade working for the office.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was told there was a warrant for their arrest and they needed $1,500. The phone number the scammer used showed up on the caller ID as having a (906) area code, but the phone number was just spoofed.

The victim was then asked to go buy Pack Cards, CCSO said.

“Scammers often ask for gift cards and there are lots of different types,” the sheriff’s office wants to remind the public.

The victim then gave the code number to two cards which gave the scammer immediate access to the money. The scammer then told the victim it did not go through and asked for more money cards. In all the victim lost $1,000 the sheriff’s office said.

“Please, if you ever find yourself buying gift/money cards at any store for someone giving you a story on the phone, IT IS A SCAM!” the sheriff’s office warned. “If you ever have a question hang up the phone and call your local law enforcement. The scammer often times will ask you to stay on the phone the entire time you drive to the store until they get the code off the cards.”

If you have been the victim of a scam, or wish to report a scam attempt, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.