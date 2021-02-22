Chance of flurries, freezing drizzle to affect the Monday commute

Low pressure system tracking south of the U.P. bringing widespread snow production over the region late Sunday evening.

Transition to mainly flurries and freezing drizzle Monday morning as the system pushes further east. Hazards are possible in the form of slippery roads/walkways & reduced visibility. A mix of sun and clouds are expected midday, and then by late afternoon increasing clouds and a rain-snow mix are expected over the western counties as a system arrives from the Canadian Prairies.

A mild temperature trend kicks off the start of the week with daytime highs in the upper 30s-lower 40s Monday and Tuesday.

A colder airmass swings down from central Canada Wednesday and Thursday, with the potential for lake effect snow development in the north and northwest wind belts.

Temperatures trend upward again Friday in conjunction with building high pressure.

The high pressure system is expected to break down and push eastward late Saturday, with a cold frontal system delivering the potential of widespread snow over the U.P. for the weekend.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow into late afternoon (west-to-east); breezy SW winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the morning; milder

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of lake effect snow showers; cooler

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of lake effect snow showers in the NW wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20s

