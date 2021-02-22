Advertisement

Chance of flurries, freezing drizzle to affect the Monday commute

Mix of sun & clouds follow midday, and then late afternoon rain & snow starting west
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Low pressure system tracking south of the U.P. bringing widespread snow production over the region late Sunday evening.

Transition to mainly flurries and freezing drizzle Monday morning as the system pushes further east. Hazards are possible in the form of slippery roads/walkways & reduced visibility. A mix of sun and clouds are expected midday, and then by late afternoon increasing clouds and a rain-snow mix are expected over the western counties as a system arrives from the Canadian Prairies.

A mild temperature trend kicks off the start of the week with daytime highs in the upper 30s-lower 40s Monday and Tuesday.

A colder airmass swings down from central Canada Wednesday and Thursday, with the potential for lake effect snow development in the north and northwest wind belts.

Temperatures trend upward again Friday in conjunction with building high pressure.

The high pressure system is expected to break down and push eastward late Saturday, with a cold frontal system delivering the potential of widespread snow over the U.P. for the weekend.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow into late afternoon (west-to-east); breezy SW winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the morning; milder

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of lake effect snow showers; cooler

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of lake effect snow showers in the NW wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobiler died when sled went off the trail and hit a tree
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin
Generic photo of icy rescue.
Ice climber rescued after 20-foot fall near Sand Point in Munising
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Stucko's Pub & Grill
New fish flavor at popular downtown Marquette restaurant
Northern Michigan University
NMU is prepared to start vaccinating students and faculty

Latest News

Daytime highs around the 30 degree mark with southwest winds gusting above 20 mph.
Increasing clouds Sunday with snow chances in the afternoon
WOD: 2/19/2021
Expect a Peaceful, Mild Start to the Weekend
2″ snow accumulations possible in central locations plus daytime highs towards the 20s
Snow showery & mostly cloudy Friday under a mild temperature swing
WOD: 2/18/2021
A Little Snow and Then a Little Warmer This Weekend