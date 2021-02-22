Annual Honey Bear Classic completes 32nd year in a sweet 10-day finish

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a sweet run to the finish line as skiers and snowshoers took part in the last day of this year’s Honey Bear 16K Classic fundraiser.

The 10-day event began on Feb. 12.

Coordinator Kristi Mills said the fundraiser was a success, drawing new visitors of all ages to experience the Big Bay Pathway trails.

The proceeds support local grooming of these trails -- a part of the Noquemanon Trail Network.

“The turnout was good. You know, even for the lack of snow, the trail’s in good shape. We’re grateful for Powell Township that supports the trail network,” said Skiing Participant and Big Bay Pathway Groomer Dennis Boe.

And fellow event skier Mary Bedore, a resident of Big Bay, agreed about the abnormally low amount of snow this winter but that it was still enough to fill the experience.

“I just encourage anybody to get up to Big Bay. The trails are fantastic. Bring the whole family and enjoy the trails! We’ve got a lot of winter left,” Bedore said.

The annual Honey Bear Classic has completed its 32nd year running.

