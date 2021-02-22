Annual CHS/SHHS All School Reunion canceled for July 2021

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual school reunion in Calumet has been canceled for 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Calumet High School (CHS) / Sacred Heart High School (SHHS) All School Reunion Association announced the All School Reunion scheduled for July 2021 has been canceled and rescheduled for July 14 through July 16, 2022.

“The decision was difficult but necessary, after consideration of information received concerning the unavailability of venues, food service and liquor restrictions, and cancellations from several providers of entertainment and other services,” the board said in a press release. “In addition, it is felt that the health and welfare of attendees at such a large gathering would still be at risk through the coming summer. Our hope, like the hopes of so many, is that we will all be in a better situation in 2022.”

The CHS/SHHS board members thanked those who have continued, and will continue, to work on plans for the reunion.

“We look forward to seeing everyone next year,” the board said.

Learn more by joining the public group on Facebook.

