Yoopers hit the trails at Fumee Lake

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Yoopers took advantage of the sunshine in Iron Mountain and decided to hit the trails.

Cross-country skiing, snowshoe walking, and even dogs were present at the Fumee Lake Natural Area. Lately, the area received a fair amount of snow and cold temperatures, giving people the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

Cross-country skier Paul Balmes says everyone should come out and enjoy winter while they can.

“It’s fantastic. Fun in the sun,” Balmes said. “The trail is in excellent shape, and the scenery is second to none.”

Balmes says the trails are also a great outlet during the pandemic. Snow bikers and snowmobilers were also seen on the trails.

