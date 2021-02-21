Advertisement

Yoopers hit the trails at Fumee Lake

Cross-country skiing, snow biking, and dogs present
(WEAU)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Yoopers took advantage of the sunshine in Iron Mountain and decided to hit the trails.

Cross-country skiing, snowshoe walking, and even dogs were present at the Fumee Lake Natural Area. Lately, the area received a fair amount of snow and cold temperatures, giving people the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

Cross-country skier Paul Balmes says everyone should come out and enjoy winter while they can.

“It’s fantastic. Fun in the sun,” Balmes said. “The trail is in excellent shape, and the scenery is second to none.”

Balmes says the trails are also a great outlet during the pandemic. Snow bikers and snowmobilers were also seen on the trails.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
Ishpeming business among many cited statewide for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
Appeal by former police chief against city manager rejected
Former Iron River Police Chief’s court appeal is denied
Generic photo of icy rescue.
Ice climber rescued after 20-foot fall near Sand Point in Munising
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
More than 40,000 apply for Michigan Reconnect in first 2 weeks

Latest News

Escape Marquette
Marquette entertainment center remains busy after reopening in December
John Fornetti Dental Center sign. (WLUC Photo)
John Fornetti Dental Center holds 15th Annual Dentistry from the Heart
The logo for the Skandia Farmers Market
New farmers market coming to Skandia in spring
Powell Township school students participate in Honey Bear Classic ski event
Powell Township school students participate in Honey Bear Classic ski event