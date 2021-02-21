Snowmobiler dies in crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - A snowmobiler has died in a single sled crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Department reports Tony F. Camps, 46, of Porterfield died in the crash.

Camps was snowmobiling on Trail Number S-1, west of State Highway 180 in the Town of Wagner.

Just before midnight on Saturday, February 20, Marinette County Dispatch received a call from a snowmobiler who had come across another snowmobile that had gone off the trail on a curve and hit a tree. The sheriff’s report says the lifeless male victim was also at the scene.

Sheriff’s Officers, DNR Wardens, Wausaukee Rescue and the Wagner Fire Department all responded to the scene. The Marinette County Medical Examiner also arrived later, pronouncing the man dead due to head and internal injuries from the crash.

Officials say it appears speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.