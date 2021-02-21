Advertisement

Sled Hockey U.P. returns to Marquette’s Lakeview Arena

GM Allen Beauchamp said they looking for more participants to join the program.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sled hockey is back at Lakeview Arena and sign-up is open to all -- as long as you come masked up.

Sled Hockey U.P. conducted just its second ice time session of the year Saturday, with the first one hosted last week on Feb. 13.

“We haven’t been on the ice since this time last year because of the pandemic,” explained Sled Hockey U.P. General Manager and Coach Allen Beauchamp.

Sessions take place on the Olson rink inside Lakeview Arena and go for about an hour in length.

Indoor contact sports have been allowed to resume following the latest state health order, but there’s restrictions in play -- including the mask requirement.

“You know, I think we all wish we didn’t have to wear them -- might be able to breathe a little bit easier. But we understand why we need to. It’s been a long time and we’re just really happy to be back on the ice. And it’s open to everyone. So it’s not just restricted to individuals with lower limb disabilities, it’s open for everyone who wants to try it. So come on out and give it a shot if you like,” said Beauchamp.

The sled hockey program has been in operation since 2016.

For complete information on Sled Hockey U.P., registration and safety guidelines in place, visit: Sled Hockey U.P. Facebook Page

