Second annual Community Cardboard Sled Race kicks off at K.I. Sawyer Ski Hill

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The K.I. Sawyer community engaged for some fun in the winter sun Saturday afternoon, with their 2nd Annual K.I. Sawyer Cardboard Sled Race 2021.

Gwinn Lion’s Club hosted the event which drew more than a hundred people at the local ski hill.

Coordinating the festivities was longtime community programmer Ryan Lipinski.

More than 30 racers brought in their own created sleds to take part in the kids, adults and team races.

Seven-year-old Georgiana Vandinter happily wore her team’s 3rd place medal from the group competition -- racing in their constructed sled known as “The Pain Train.”

“This is our first-ever winning thing. Yeah, it was thrilling for me because I was like this (hanging off to the side). I was holding myself up and it was really really fun,” Vandinter said.

The 2nd Annual K.I. Sawyer Cardboard Sled Race 2021 was supported by more than a dozen sponsors and community volunteers.

