New fish flavor at popular downtown Marquette restaurant

Stucko's Pub & Grill
Stucko's Pub & Grill(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Stucko’s Pub and Grill continues its Fish Fry Friday tradition and adds a new fish flavor to the menu.

Owner, Sonia Stucko, said the new Cajun panko seasoning had been a secret favorite among regulars but they’ve decided to make it a permanent fixture on the menu.

On Fish Fry Fridays, patrons can choose between whitefish, salmon or Atlantic cod. Then, they pick one out of five styles they want their fish prepared.

“We wanted to make sure we didn’t limit our menu just because of COVID,” Stucko said. “Because we want people to feel that sense of normalcy and this is a very regular thing for a lot of people, especially the fish fry.”

It will be 15 years in July since the downtown Marquette restaurant has been offering the fish fry.

Stucko’s also has curbside pickup and takeout options. To see the full drink and food menus visit their website.

