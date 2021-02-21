Marquette entertainment center remains busy after reopening in December

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escape Marquette has been booked and busy over the past couple of months.

Founder, Anna Hemstock, attributes the consistent business to restaurants resuming indoor dining in the area.

The puzzle-solving entertainment center reopened the week of Christmas once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Two households with up to eight players are now allowed to play per game. Masks are required to be worn at all times and guest must wash their hands before and after the game.

“You know right now while we’re in the dead of winter it can seem like there’s not a lot to do and everyone is getting a little stir crazy,” Hemstock said. “We’re really excited to be able to provide that fun, clean atmosphere for families, friends and any groups that want to come down and do a little puzzle solving and thinking.”

To book, visit their website and click ‘BOOK NOW’.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.