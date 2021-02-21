Advertisement

Marquette entertainment center remains busy after reopening in December

Escape Marquette
Escape Marquette(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escape Marquette has been booked and busy over the past couple of months.

Founder, Anna Hemstock, attributes the consistent business to restaurants resuming indoor dining in the area.

The puzzle-solving entertainment center reopened the week of Christmas once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Two households with up to eight players are now allowed to play per game. Masks are required to be worn at all times and guest must wash their hands before and after the game.

“You know right now while we’re in the dead of winter it can seem like there’s not a lot to do and everyone is getting a little stir crazy,” Hemstock said. “We’re really excited to be able to provide that fun, clean atmosphere for families, friends and any groups that want to come down and do a little puzzle solving and thinking.”

To book, visit their website and click ‘BOOK NOW’.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
Ishpeming business among many cited statewide for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
Appeal by former police chief against city manager rejected
Former Iron River Police Chief’s court appeal is denied
Generic photo of icy rescue.
Ice climber rescued after 20-foot fall near Sand Point in Munising
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
More than 40,000 apply for Michigan Reconnect in first 2 weeks

Latest News

Yoopers hit the trails at Fumee Lake
John Fornetti Dental Center sign. (WLUC Photo)
John Fornetti Dental Center holds 15th Annual Dentistry from the Heart
The logo for the Skandia Farmers Market
New farmers market coming to Skandia in spring
Powell Township school students participate in Honey Bear Classic ski event
Powell Township school students participate in Honey Bear Classic ski event