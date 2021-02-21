John Fornetti Dental Center holds 15th Annual Dentistry from the Heart

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Larry Gereau, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, traveled a long way to get a free filling at The John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain.

“I traveled in from Gladstone,” he said. “That’s 50 miles, but I would never hesitate to do it.”

On Saturday, Gereau was among dozens to receive free dental care at the 15th Annual Dentistry from the Heart event. Clients who are 18 & older stopped by to receive a free cleaning, filling, or extraction.

Dr. John Fornetti says the event is a nice way to give back to the community.

“The entire Upper Peninsula and northeastern Wisconsin really has helped us in our career here,” Fornetti said.

This is also the first time Dentistry from the Heart is named after Dr. Fornetti’s childhood friend, Don Roberts. Before passing away in 2020, Roberts, who loved the event, left a generous donation.

“We were touched by that,” said Fornetti. So, we decided, from now forward, it’s going to be the Don Roberts Memorial.”

For the 14th straight year, the dental center has partnered with The Drug Store to give free prescriptions to patients after the conclusion of their appointments.

“We call them and let them know, ‘So-and-so is coming over. This is the prescription,’” Fornetti explained. “And by the time [the patients] get over there, they fill the prescriptions for them. I think it’s a wonderful service they provide as well.”

Gereau says he plans to return next year.

“They really care about you,” he stated. “When you get done, you feel like your a friend of theirs.”

Dr. Fornetti plans to continue this event and provide additional health screenings for his free appointments. And, the Don Roberts Memorial Dentistry from the Heart’s message is clear: you can’t put a price on handsome and beautiful smiles.

