Increasing clouds Sunday with snow chances in the afternoon

Daytime highs around the 30 degree mark with southwest winds gusting above 20 mph.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies overnight in the U.P. giving way to increasing cloudiness into the Sunday morning hours ahead of a developing frontal system over the Central Plains. Chance of flurries look to produce first over the south wind belts midmorning as a result of LES from Lake Michigan. Then as the front progresses towards the Upper Midwest, snow chances begin in the southern counties in the afternoon and spreading U.P.-wide into the evening. A strong SW wind component develops in addition, producing gusts over 20 mph.

Snow chances persist Monday and Tuesday along with the temperature trend tipping above the seasonal norms with daytime highs in the mid 30s-lower 40s.

A midweek system looks to drop the temperatures back down to the seasonal trend for Wednesday and Thursday with snow chances also in the production package.

Another warming trend is expected towards the weekend with widespread system snow forecasted on Saturday.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of widespread snow beginning in the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow and cooler

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: 30

