Advertisement

Biden pays a visit to ailing former GOP Sen. Bob Dole

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2013, file photo former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, right, speaks...
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2013, file photo former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, right, speaks after being presented with the McGovern-Dole Leadership Award by Vice President Joe Biden, left, to honor his leadership in the fight against hunger, during the 12th Annual George McGovern Leadership Award Ceremony hosted by World Food Program USA, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Biden is paying a visit to Dole, days after the former GOP presidential contender and World War II veteran announced he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden paid a visit Saturday to former Sen. Bob Dole, days after the World War II veteran and 1996 Republican presidential nominee announced he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Biden, who served in the Senate with Dole for more than two decades, arrived Saturday afternoon at the Watergate complex where Dole, 97, and his wife, Elizabeth, have maintained a longtime residence. The White House described Dole as a “close friend” of the president.

“He’s doing well,” Biden said of Dole, after departing Holy Trinity Catholic Church later Saturday evening.

Dole said this week he plans to begin undergoing treatment on Monday.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” he said in a statement announcing his diagnosis.

Dole, a native of Russell, Kansas, represented the state in Congress for almost 36 years before resigning from the Senate in 1996 to challenge Democratic President Bill Clinton. Dole had unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination in 1980 and 1988, and he was President Gerald Ford’s vice presidential running mate in 1976, when Ford lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
Ishpeming business among many cited statewide for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
Appeal by former police chief against city manager rejected
Former Iron River Police Chief’s court appeal is denied
Generic photo of icy rescue.
Ice climber rescued after 20-foot fall near Sand Point in Munising
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
More than 40,000 apply for Michigan Reconnect in first 2 weeks

Latest News

FILE - This Sept. 5, 2019 file photo shows James Franco at the premiere of HBO's "The Deuce"...
Deal reached in suit alleging James Franco sexual misconduct
Escape Marquette
Marquette entertainment center remains busy after reopening in December
Yoopers hit the trails at Fumee Lake
John Fornetti Dental Center sign. (WLUC Photo)
John Fornetti Dental Center holds 15th Annual Dentistry from the Heart