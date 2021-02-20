Wildcats Maintain Winning Ways at the GLIAC Swimming Championships

HOLLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - A win highlighted day three of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Championships for the Northern Michigan University Swim and Dive teams on Friday. The women’s team remains in second place with 436 points and the men’s team stays in third with 417.5 points.

Vanessa Steigauf was the first top eight finisher for the Wildcats. She placed fifth in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:06.77. Ondrej Zach and Jasper Pullinen led the men in the 500 free with Zach placing fourth with a time of 4:33.33 and Pullinen placing seventh with a time of 4:37.66.

Both the men’s and women’s teams had solid showings in the 100-yard backstroke. On the women’s side, Jenna Jorger finished third with a mark of 57.03. For the men, Thibault Auger placed fifth in 49.52.

Katharina Springhetti led the NMU women in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.05, good for fourth place.

The lone Wildcat winner on day three was Roberto Camera in the 100-yard breaststroke. His time of 54.31 earned an NCAA B cut and is the No. 8 time in the NCAA this season.

Three members of the women’s team slotted in the top eight of the 200 butterfly. Meritxell Font Cantarero was the first to touch the wall with a third place finish in 2:05.32. Michaela Nelson followed directly behind in fourth with a time of 2:06.39. Casie Clark came in seventh with a time of 2:14.13.

Felipe Lemos earned the second NCAA B cut of the night with a second place finish in the men’s 200 butterfly. His time of 1:47.42 was good for No. 8 in the NCAA this year.

The lone diving event saw NMU men’s team member Ryan Leach place seventh with 389.45 points.

For the final women’s event of the 800-yard freestyle relay, the team of Michaela Nelson, Jenna Jorger, Franny Gastrow, and Pilar Perello-Ferrer, placed second with a time of 7:39.38.

The Wildcat men finished the day in the 800 free relay in third place. Ivan Amillo-Escobedo, Pullinen, Zach, and Jon Busse finished with a time of 6:48.48.

Tomorrow marks the final day of the GLIAC meet at the Holland Aquatics Center. Preliminaries begin with the men’s 100 free at 9:45 a.m. with finals starting at 6:40 p.m. with the women’s 1650 free.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.