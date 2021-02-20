Wildcats lacrosse Drop Season-Opener To #2 Lindenwood

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team opened their 2021 season at home against Lindenwood University, Saturday afternoon, dropping a 23-2 decision to the second-ranked Lions.

Two Wildcats scored in the contest as Emily Renfrew recorded the first NMU tally of the season with a goal at 23:55 of the first half, assisted by Tess Kostelec.

Kaitlyn Bridger would score for the Wildcats in the second half, finding the back of the net on a free position shot for her first collegiate goal.

In total, the Wildcats boasted 18 total shots, including 12 on goal.

Cam Stilson started in goal for NMU Saturday morning, making three saves before Aliyah Smukala relieved her with 25:44 remaining in the match, recording two saves of her own.

