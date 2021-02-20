Wildcat women Conclude Road Series With Win At Davenport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball squad defeated Davenport University, 62-43, Saturday afternoon to pick up the weekend split in their final road series of the regular Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference season.

The women opened the game with eight straight points as they held the Panthers scoreless through the first 5:28 of action in Grand Rapids.

Davenport got on the board with a pair of made free throws with 4:32 left in the first quarter before Madigan Johns hit a three-point shot to extend the lead to nine, up 11-2.

The Wildcats would get five more points in the opening quarter from Taya Stevenson and Makaylee Kuhn as they led DU, 16-9, after 10 minutes of play.

NMU continued to dominate the court in the second quarter, taking the 28-16 lead into the half before going up 21-points late in the third quarter.

The Wildcats boasted their largest lead of the game to that point as Kuhn sank two free throws in the final minute of the third stanza to give her team the 47-26 lead before a Panthers’ jump shot ended the period.

Ana Rhude extended the Wildcats lead with a set of free throws made in the final quarter, as NMU led DU, 61-35 with 3:30 to play in regulation.

One final free throw from Rhude would conclude the scoring for NMU Saturday as they finished with a 62-43 victory and weekend split.

Kuhn led the team in point switch 17 while Rhude picked up 13 of her own for the second most among the Wildcats. Elena Alaix also registered double-figures in the contest, picking up 11 points.

Samantha Potter boasted 17 rebounds in the win as well as two assists and five points as she helped lift her team to the split.

The Wildcats return home next weekend as they conclude their regular season against Purdue Northwest.

