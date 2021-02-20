Advertisement

Wildcat Track & Field Concludes Regular Season At SVSU Tune-Up

Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.(NMU)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University track and field team completed their regular season meet schedule at the Saginaw Valley State University Tune-Up Friday,

Izabelle Peterson highlighted the short distance day of competition as she claimed first overall in the 200m finals, crossing the finish line in 25.53 seconds.

In the sprints, Lauren Alarie qualified for the 60m dash finals following her 7.94 second finish in the preliminary race. In the finals the junior took sixth overall with a time of 8.11 seconds.

The 60m hurdles saw Nina Augsten take fifth overall in 9.45 seconds while fellow Wildcat Taylor Foster ran a personal best in the event, clocking in at 9.74 seconds and seventh overall.

In the 300m dash finals, it was Sydney Romps finishing first for the Wildcats and seventh overall as the rookie completed the race in 44.78 seconds. Claire Donner was close behind, taking the 10th-place finish with a final time of 46.65 seconds.

Arguably one of the top Wildcat events of the day, NMU placed five individuals among the top-eight of the 400m dash as Hannah Jones (2nd; 59.57), Alarie (3rd; 1:01.10), Jovana Vukas (4th; 1:02.04; PR), Morgan Lyon (6th, 1:04.48) and Sydney Ormsbee (7th; 1:06.53) all competed.

In the middle distance events, Elise Longley continued her winning ways with a first-place finish in the 800m run, clocking in at 2:22.45. Anna Kelley and Emily Sterling also placed among the top-10, taking sixth and seventh, respectively.

Longley then dominated the mile competition, clinching a first-place overall title in the event with a personal best time of 5:09.62. Kelley also competed for the Wildcats, taking fifth in 5:24.64 while Talon Prusi finished eighth in 5:35.53.

The women’s 3k event featured three Wildcats competing, including second-place finisher Madison Malon who crossed the finish line in 10:51.15. Megan Langworthy took fourth overall in 11:09.37 followed by Chrysanthe Patselas in sixth (11:17.74).

Over in the field, Maddie Campbell led the Wildcats with a fourth-place finish in the high jump, recording a day-best height of 1.54m.

The team then saw four place among the top-7 in the pole vault with Calli Rechsteiner leading the charge with a height of 3.12m for second overall. Her teammate Leah Root claimed third with a 3.12m finish while Mari McClure had a day best height of 2.97m for fourth place. Katelyn Antilla rounded out the Wildcats in the event, taking seventh overall with a vault of 2.82m.

In the long jump, Augsten leapt to a distance of 4.86m on her third attempt for fifth overall while Campbell jumped to 4.49m and ninth overall.

Campbell also competed in the throws, finishing eighth in the shot put at 12m even. Her teammate Augsten set a personal record on the day in the same event, finishing 11th with a throw of 10.64m.

