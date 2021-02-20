Wildcat Men Eclipse Triple-Digits In Win Over Davenport

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team recorded their highest point total of the season and first triple-figure game since 2018 as they defeated the Davenport University Panthers, 100-70, Saturday evening.

The two teams battled up and down the court early in the first half as the Wildcats and Panthers remained tied at 12-12 nearly eight minutes into the game.

NMU went on a 6-0 run shortly thereafter, highlighted by Noah Parcher’s steal at half court for a fast break layup to give his team the 16-12 lead with 12:15 left in the half.

The Wildcats continued their dominance up the court as they jumped out to a 29-20 lead as Alec Fruin hit a layup before picking up a steal moments later as Max Bjorklund hit a shot and one to put NMU up nine points with 7:46 to play in the opening half.

At the half the Wildcat men led the Panthers, 46-37.

Dolapo Olayinka gave the Wildcats their largest lead of the game with a jump shot for two, to go up 54-38 with 16:43 to play.

Parcher then picked up the ensuing rebound on a Davenport shot as Tre Harvey extended the lead with a made free throw to make it 55-38.

Max Bjorklund made it a 20-point game with a three-point jump shot from the corner, hitting nothing but net as NMU held the 58-38 lead.

With a dunk just under nine minutes into the second half, Ben Wolf gave NMU the 70-45 lead before Bjorklund hit two consecutive three point shots as the Wildcats led 76-48.

Harvey continued the three-point streak as he hit two straight for the Wildcats’ fourth three-point basket in a row, up 82-52.

Connor Kasperbauer hit his first three of the game to give NMU their largest point-total of the season, up 92-61.

Justin Kuehl’s made jump shot for three put the Wildcats up 95-61.

With a made three-point shot by AJ Makinen, the Wildcats posted the most points in a game under current head coach Matt Majkrzak.

Carson Smith lifted the Wildcats to their triple-figure final, 100-70, with a pair of free throws with 23 seconds to play.

With their 100-point outing, the Wildcats scored their most since a 108-69 victory over Purdue Northwest on December 6, 2018.

Bjorklund led the team in points with 29 while Olayinka picked up another double-double in 2021 as he grabbed 11 rebounds on top of his 16 point night. Two other Wildcats recorded double-figures as Harvey (15 pts.) and Wolf (11 pts.) hit the mark.

The Wildcats blocked five shots in the contest, including two blocks from Harvey for a team-best.

Parcher led the team in assists Saturday evening as the sophomore picked up 12 helpers in the contest.

The two teams return to the court tomorrow afternoon as the Wildcats are set to honor senior Alec Fruin on his senior day. The Beloit, Wisconsin native has 503 points, 267 rebounds, 125 assists, 42 steals and 12 blocked shots as a four-year guard at NMU.

In both his junior and senior campaign, Fruin has started all 45 games played, including all 15 games for the Wildcats this year.

