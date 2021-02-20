North Central outlasts Finlandia Women’s Basketball

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WLUC) - All good things must come to an end as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (2-1) lost 67-54 to North Central (14-2), Saturday afternoon at Clark-Danielson Gymnasium. The loss ended the Lions 13-game school record winning streak.

North Central jumped out to a 10-4 lead at the 6:12 mark. Finlandia battled back and junior Brooke Dalgord hit a jumper to close the gap to one, 10-9 with 4:42 left. The Rams finished the period on an 11-4 run to lead by eight.

NCU kept the pressure on, leading 23-18 at the 6:41 mark. Senior Bailey Froberg knocked down a jumper with 5:29 left. That started a 15-2 run the rest of the period to put the Lions up 33-25 at the break.

In the third period, FinnU led for the first six minutes. North Central got a spurt and led by four to six the last two minutes.

In the fourth period, the Rams tried to put it away and went up 57-46 at the 6:29 mark. Finlandia refused to quit and came charging back. Junior Katie Loman knocked down a jumper in traffic.

The made it 57-53, NCU with 4:43 to go. North Central hit three buckets in a two-minute span to pull away.

For Finlandia, junior Katie Lundeen had 12 points and three steals and Froberg had 11 points. Lundeen moves to 801 points, the 11th Lion to score over 800 points.

For North Central, Naomi Hagstrom had 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Finlandia remains on the road taking on Northland, Tues. Feb. 23. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CST

