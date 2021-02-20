Advertisement

North Central outlasts Finlandia Women’s Basketball

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WLUC) - All good things must come to an end as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (2-1) lost 67-54 to North Central (14-2), Saturday afternoon at Clark-Danielson Gymnasium.  The loss ended the Lions 13-game school record winning streak.

North Central jumped out to a 10-4 lead at the 6:12 mark.  Finlandia battled back and junior Brooke Dalgord hit a jumper to close the gap to one, 10-9 with 4:42 left.  The Rams finished the period on an 11-4 run to lead by eight.

NCU kept the pressure on, leading 23-18 at the 6:41 mark.  Senior Bailey Froberg knocked down a jumper with 5:29 left.  That started a 15-2 run the rest of the period to put the Lions up 33-25 at the break.

In the third period, FinnU led for the first six minutes.  North Central got a spurt and led by four to six the last two minutes.

In the fourth period, the Rams tried to put it away and went up 57-46 at the 6:29 mark.  Finlandia refused to quit and came charging back.  Junior Katie Loman knocked down a jumper in traffic.

The made it 57-53, NCU with 4:43 to go.  North Central hit three buckets in a two-minute span to pull away.

For Finlandia, junior Katie Lundeen had 12 points and three steals and Froberg had 11 points.  Lundeen moves to 801 points, the 11th Lion to score over 800 points.

For North Central, Naomi Hagstrom had 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Finlandia remains on the road taking on Northland, Tues. Feb. 23.  The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CST

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
Ishpeming business among many cited statewide for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
Appeal by former police chief against city manager rejected
Former Iron River Police Chief’s court appeal is denied
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
Generic photo of icy rescue.
Ice climber rescued after 20-foot fall near Sand Point in Munising
More than 40,000 apply for Michigan Reconnect in first 2 weeks

Latest News

White’s career high helps Michigan Tech Men earn split with Grand Valley State
Mackay’s last second hoop allows 19th ranked Huskies to upend #9 Lakers
Big first half run allows Morton College to salt victory early over Bay College
#14 Morton College buries Lady Norse