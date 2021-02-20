Advertisement

NMU Volleyball powers past Ferris State in second match of the season

Courtesy: Northern Michigan University
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University volleyball team came out strong in their two-game series at Ferris State University, taking the second match 3-1 for the weekend split.

The Wildcats took the first set with ease, winning 25-16 for the early 1-0 lead.

They followed it up with a 25-18 victory in the second set before being narrowly edged in the third set by the Bulldogs, 25-23.

The two teams fought hard in the fourth and final set as the Bulldogs were hungry to force the tie-breaker but the Wildcats were able to grab the best-of-five series with a 25-22 victory in set four for the 3-1 final.

The Wildcats finished the contest with 195 attacks and 59 total kills while averaging six blocks.

Alli Yacko led the team in digs, registering 30, while Jacqueline Smith had 25 digs in the contest.

Smith boasted 19 kills as the freshman led the team in the category followed by Lizzy Stark with 18.

North Central outlasts Finlandia Women’s Basketball