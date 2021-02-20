Advertisement

New farmers market coming to Skandia in spring

The logo for the Skandia Farmers Market
The logo for the Skandia Farmers Market(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - This spring a new farmers market is coming to the Skandia area. Organizers are lining up vendors and already have a location picked out, the former site of the Sturgis Saloon off US-41.

They’re still accepting vendor applications. The market manager says the idea for the market came from seeing small businesses struggle during the pandemic.

“2020 was a hard year and we learned some things, we learned that we need each other and we can support each other by having a market here and being able to shop local and support those families that are right here in our back yard,” said Skandia Farmers Market Manager Jessica Pickett.

The market will be held on Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. They’re hoping to begin in late May. You can find out more about their efforts, including a vendor application form by clicking here.

