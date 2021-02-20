Hot goaltender spoils Michigan Tech’s effort against Bemidji State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 18 Michigan Tech racked up 48 shots Friday but could only sneak one by Zach Driscoll as Bemidji State defeated the Huskies 4-1 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The visitors scored three third-period goals to take control of the game.

“They scored and we didn’t,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “Just like Lake State on Tuesday, I thought our guys played well and generated plenty of offense. We limited their chances and the score didn’t go in our favor. That’s part of learning.

“We’ve shown that we can beat the teams that we’re probably supposed to beat, but we haven’t shown that we can beat the teams that we need to to be a top echelon team. This is part of the growing process.”

Down 1-0 early in the game, Justin Misiak thought he scored the equalizer with 13:23 on the first-period clock. The officials huddled to discuss, went in and reviewed, and ultimately waved it off after deeming that it was knocked in with a high stick.

Alec Broetzman had a shorthanded breakaway in the second period but Driscoll was up to the task.

The Huskies (14-7-1, 4-4-0 WCHA) finally broke the seal as Nick Nardella setup Tristan Ashbrook at 13:12 of the second period. Brian Halonen also assisted when he dug the puck out of the corner to Nardella who had a slip pass to Ashbrook in front of the crease for his sixth goal of the season.

BSU (8-6-3, 3-3-1 WCHA) then scored three straight goals to take the commanding lead. Brad Johnson had the game-winner 7:54 into the third. Alex Ierullo and Lukas Sillinger assisted on the goal.

Ethan Somoza made it 3-1 only 46 seconds later with the assist going to Aaron Miller.

Somoza scored again with 4:05 left to push the game out of reach. Brendan Harris and Will Zmolek assisted on the play.

Elias Rosén had the first goal only 1:16 into the game after a faceoff win by Tyler Kirkup.

Driscoll had 19 saves in the first period, nine in the second, and 19 again in the third.

The 48 shots were a season-high for the Huskies. Trenton Bliss led with six shots on goal. He had one trickle through Driscoll on the power play in the third but the puck went just wide. Alec Broetzman, Brian Halonen, and Tommy Parrottino all had five shots on goal.

Blake Pietila had 20 saves for the Huskies.

Tech was 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and 0-for-5 on the power play.

Tyler Rockwell played in his 100th game Friday. Justin Misiak (141) and Greyson Reitmeier (124) are the other Huskies with 100 appearances in the Black and Gold.

The Huskies continue their seven-game homestand Saturday against the Beavers. The puck drops at 6:07 p.m. in the WCHA series finale.

