Henry leads Michigan State rally over Indiana in 78-71 win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aaron Henry scored 16 of his career-high-tying 27 points in the second half and Michigan State rallied to beat Indiana 78-71. Gabe Brown and Joshua Langford scored 14 points each, combining for 21 in the second half when the Spartans scored 52 points on 57% shooting. A Henry basket and a Brown 3-pointer completed a 13-2 run during which the Spartans grabbed their first lead with about eight minutes left and they led the rest of the way. Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with a career-high 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Indiana. Race Thompson added 15 points and Armaan Franklin 13.

