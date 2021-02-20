Finlandia Falls On The Road To Saints

DULUTH, Minn. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-4, 1-4 NCHA) lost 12-4 to St. Scholastica (3-5, 2-3 NCHA), Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

St. Scholastica came out quick and aggressive, building a 3-0 lead after 10 and one-half minutes of play. Finlandia came back with two potential goals robbed by great plays.

With 2:57 left in the first period, sophomore Phil Schader powered the puck into the net to make it 3-1. The Saints scored twice in the final two minutes to take a 5-1 lead.

The Lions came out firing in the second period. After several close calls, freshmen Tyler Perkins and Blake Gutterman scored for FinnU. That cut the gap to 5-3 at the 6:43 mark. CSS pulled away over the final seven minutes of the period.

Schader finished with two goals while Gutterman’s goal was the third straight game he scored in. Picking up two assists each was freshman Lukas Lyszyk and sophomore Tyler Vanuden.

Finlandia is at the HOCO, Saturday, Feb. 20 playing St. Scholastica. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

