Expect a Peaceful, Mild Start to the Weekend
But There is a Chance of Light Snow Later Sunday
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday: Sunshine with some clouds west, cloudy to partly cloudy east
Highs: mainly 20s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of light snow west and south in the afternoon and evening
Highs: around 30
Monday: Snow ending early east, cloudy to partly cloudy and warmer
Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Chance of light snow early, clouds mixed with some sun
Highs: 30s east, upper 30s to low 40s west
Look for temperatures cooling closer to average Wednesday through the end of the week. Snowfall, if any, looks light.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.