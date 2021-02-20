Advertisement

Expect a Peaceful, Mild Start to the Weekend

But There is a Chance of Light Snow Later Sunday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday: Sunshine with some clouds west, cloudy to partly cloudy east

Highs: mainly 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of light snow west and south in the afternoon and evening

Highs: around 30

Monday: Snow ending early east, cloudy to partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Chance of light snow early, clouds mixed with some sun

Highs: 30s east, upper 30s to low 40s west

Look for temperatures cooling closer to average Wednesday through the end of the week.  Snowfall, if any, looks light.

