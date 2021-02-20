Davenport Women gets big home win over NMU Basketball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team could not capitalize on an early lead which allowed the home team of Davenport University to earn a 56-50 victory.

An early 5-0 run by Davenport opened up the game. Elena Alaix stopped the run with a layup for the visiting Wildcats.

NMU earned their first lead of the game with four seconds left in the first. Vivianne Jende hit a three pointer on an assist from Makaylee Kuhn to take a 10-9 lead into the second.

Kuhn opened the second quarter with a layup for the Wildcats. The Panthers tried to take back momentum with back-to-back baskets, but a Alaix three followed by a Kuhn three kept the flow of the game in favor of NMU.

The Wildcat three-point party welcomed Elizabeth Lutz with 2:01 left in the second quarter to increase the lead to seven. NMU finished the first half up 32-25.

Davenport used a 10-0 run, which began with 7:39 left in the third, to take the lead. A Jende layup stopped the bleeding for the Wildcats and cut the margin to just one with a score of 37-36.

After the Panthers pulled ahead by multiple baskets, a Kuhn jumper brought NMU within three to end the third.

The home team held as much as a six point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats made sure that did not hold. With 3:05 left in the game, Alaix hit a jump shot that brought NMU within two.

With under two minutes left in the game Davenport took a four-point advantage over the Wildcats. Taya Stevenson cut it to a two-point lead on a made layup with an assist from Lutz.

Unfortunately, NMU ran out of time and opportunities. With 10 seconds left the Wildcats were forced to foul. Toni Grace of the Panthers made all four of her free throws, over two trips to the line, to give the Panthers the 56-50 win.

Kuhn led the NMU effort in the scoring column with 24 points while adding two assists. Aliax and Jende also scored in double-digits for the team. Aliax had 11 points and Jende contributed 10.

Alaix was big on the boards for the Wildcats as she collected a team-high eight

It was another successful rebounding battle for NMU. The Wildcats won the battle of the boards 37-25.

The NMU women take on Davenport again tomorrow in Grand Rapids. Tip-off for the final game of the GLIAC series is set for 1 p.m.

