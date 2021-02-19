Wooden Nickel has liquor license suspended for two months

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette City bar that violated indoor dining restrictions has had its liquor license suspended for two months.

According to court documents, the Marquette City Police Department found the Wooden Nickel exceeding the 25% capacity limit and 10 p.m. curfew multiple times earlier this month.

On Friday morning the bar’s owner, Stanley Plis, finalized a settlement with the state’s attorney general’s office.

The Wooden Nickel must pay a $4,200 fine and will have its liquor license suspended through April 11. The nine days since the suspension was issued (Feb. 10) will count towards the 60-day suspension.

The bar has 45 days to pay the fine and forfeited its rights to an appeal.

