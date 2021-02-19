Advertisement

Wildcats have champion in second day of GLIAC Swimming and Diving Championships

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Swim and Dive teams had one individual winner and several competitive showings on day two of the 2021 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Championships on Thursday. Both teams hold the same spot as overall as yesterday, with the women’s team in second place with 288 points and the men’s team sitting in third with 266.5 points.

The first men’s event of the day was yet again a solid beginning for the WIldcats. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Amir Saman KhajegiJon BusseNiels Callewaert, and Roberto Camera earned a fourth-place finish in 1:23.05.

Two members of the NMU women’s team made their presence known in the 400 IM. Katharina Springhetti’s time of 4:34.96 gave her a fifth-place finish while Maria Arakelian earned a seventh-place showing in 4:41.93.

Erikas Kapocious gave the Wildcat men a boost in the 400 IM by winning the first race of the championship meet for NMU. Kapocious’s time of 3:51.69 earned him the pool record and an NCAA B cut. His teammate Felipe Lemos finished fourth in the race with a mark of 4:01.83.

The 100-yard butterfly was a great one for the Wildcat women as they finished two through three in the race. Meritxell Font Cantarero touched the wall first for NMU at 56.21, Michaela Nelson was the next in with a time of 56.63, and Jenna Joerger closed out the Wildcat delegation with a time of  56.69.

On the men’s side of the 100 fly, Thibault Auger earned a hard-fought sixth-place finish with a time of 49.90.

Mandy Baird represented the Wildcats in the night’s lone diving competition. She came in fourth in the women’s one-meter diving event with 407.70 points.

Both teams ended the day with third-place finishes in the 400-yard medley relay. The women’s team of Jenna JoergerKatharina SpringhettiMeritxell Font Cantarero, and Michaela Nelson ended the race with a time of 3:49.85. The men’s team, comprised of Thibault AugerRoberto CameraFelipe Lemos, and Ivan Amillo Escobedo, finished in 3:17.11.

NMU returns to the Holland Aquatics Center for day three of the meet tomorrow. Preliminaries begin at 9:45 a.m. and finals start at 6:40 p.m.

