Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – The federal government is increasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines it gives Walgreens.

Starting next week, the pharmacy says it will receive more than 480,000 doses per week.

That’s 300,000 more than its previous weekly allocation.

Walgreens will administer the vaccines in 26 states and territories.

In-store vaccinations began on Feb. 12.

The chain administered almost all of its weekly allotment within three days.

