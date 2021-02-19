Advertisement

U.P. electrical companies prepared for possible severe weather

Marquette Board of Light & Power and UPPCO give insight in response to Texas winter storm
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the power slowly returns to customers in Texas following this week’s winter storm, U.P. electrical companies say they are prepared for any natural disaster event.

“Anything that we design and build,” said Marquette Board of Light & Power’s executive director, Tom Carpenter, “we make sure that we have redundancies in place so that we have backups in the event that something extreme happens.”

Carpenter says systems are in place for severe weather. He says the company, which serves 17,000 customers in the Marquette area, has backup plans if any of its generating assets temporarily stop working.

“We can run on natural gas and/or fuel oil,” Carpenter explained. “That can switch in real time. If we have an issue with the natural gas system, then we could flip right over to fuel oil and run on that.”

Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), which serves around 55,000 people, constantly monitors the weather patterns in and around the U.P. and makes sure all of its resources are ready to go.

The company’s vice president of business development and communication, Brett French, says none of the crews could travel to Texas and help out because of the distance.

“If we had had weather come through our area that would have affected our customers,” French said, “we would have to mobilize those crews and get them back to the Upper Peninsula as quickly as we could.”

French says the company goes through plans periodically to prepare for natural or man-made disasters.

“UPPCO has developed contingency plans and storm response plans that we practice routinely just in case this type of event were to occur,” he said.

When severe storms hit the U.P., both companies ask everyone to stay away from downed power lines and turn off as many appliances as possible to limit the potential for any damage.

