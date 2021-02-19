Thomas Theatre Group open weekends, with concessions

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - The doors are open, and the popcorn is popping at the Thomas Theatre Group. Tom Andes the president of the business says since concessions can now be served, it’s another step back to normalcy.

“An overall positivity in how our customers have reacted. We’ve seen increased attendance,” said Andes.

The Thomas Theatre Group, which has three locations across Upper Michigan, is only open Friday through Sunday this winter season. Before the pandemic, the theatres operated 7 days a week, but Andes says he had to cut down because of the 25% capacity limits, as well as the lack of films ready for distribution.

“It’s been very tough our industry above all others has probably been suffered the worst, I know our business is down 98% since last March,” he explained.

But he says the future is looking up, because new movies are on the horizon.

“Starting this summer, we’re probably going to see one of the strongest movie schedules I’ve seen and that will continue for at least two years,” he added.

And he says he knows that will help bring business back up.

“People are wanting to get out and about, and wanting to see films in the movie where they’re meant to be watched,” said Andes.

For now, Andes hopes the restrictions can be loosened soon because he says that will ensure the survival of movie theatres across Michigan.

