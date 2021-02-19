Advertisement

Take a sleigh ride through a winter wonderland

Melchiori’s Cold Springs Livery offers rides every weekend
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A family business in Gwinn continues to offer horse drawn sleigh rides.

At the start of the season, the owner of Melchiori’s Cold Springs Livery worried that COVID would prevent people from taking rides.

After exceeding last year’s numbers, Jesse Melchiori realized that people needed the outdoor space to get together with friends and family.

Melchiori will continue offering the fun, COVID-safe activity as long as there is snow.

“Because people are excited to be able to come outside, be in a safe environment, be with their friends and family, and do something fun in the winter, keep their mask on and still be with people.” Melchiori says about the successful season.

Rides happen every weekend at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

You can call the restaurant or Melchiori’s personal phone (visible on the livery’s Facebook page here) to reserve your spot.

