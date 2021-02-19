Advertisement

Snow showery & mostly cloudy Friday under a mild temperature swing

2″ snow accumulations possible in central locations plus daytime highs towards the 20s
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered light snow showers over the U.P. Friday with moderate snowfall possible in central county locations (slippery road hazards possible).

High pressure builds over the region early Saturday to enforce drier air, resulting in a mix of sun and clouds with isolated chances of snow north and east Saturday.

Temperatures trend upward gradually towards the late winter season average this weekend, with daytime highs in the mid 20s-lower 30s.

Temperatures then tip above the seasonal norms heading into next week with daytime highs in the mid 30s.

Next chances for widespread snow in the U.P. come by way of a series of systems late Sunday and then early Tuesday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers north and east

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds late with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30

