Powell Township students ski in Honey Bear Classic

The annual event is included as part of each student’s physical education.
Students line up for a picture with the Honey Bear.
(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honey Bear Classic Ski Event is underway in Big Bay. Friday afternoon, students at Powell Township School participated in the fun.

First through eighth grade students hit the trails, along with their teachers and the Honey Bear itself.

According to Superintendent Principal Jill Bevins, the event is a component of the students’ physical education.

“This is all just part of our whole curriculum,” Bevins said. “We are so fortunate to be able to provide these things for our kids.”

The Honey Bear Classic is a fundraiser for the Big Bay Pathway. However, trail director Sven Gonstead says the students participated through a collaboration between the school and the pathway.

“The school has been a great partner,” said Gonstead. “They allow us to keep our grooming equipment in one of their garages, and it’s been a real benefit for us.”

Bevins says the partnership is also a great opportunity for the students. “Anytime you can get kids excited about education it’s a plus, and it makes the education that much more rewarding for them,” she explained.

As a new addition this year, Big Bay Pathway now connects to the school, giving students easy access to the trails.

“Now we’ve got it coming around here and the trail is groomed right from the parking lot, so the kids can just hop right on that trail and head off,” said Bevins.

Gonstead says these students are the future of the trails, and he’s thrilled to see them so enthusiastic about skiing.

“Seeing the kids participate, it just makes all the work that we do worth it, you know?” said Gonstead. “It’s really fulfilling.”

The Honey Bear Classic continues through February 21. You can learn more on Facebook or the Noquemanon Trail Network website.

