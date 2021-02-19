Post-pandemic: ‘No way to know what long-term effects will look like for kids and teens’

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been almost a year since shutdowns from the pandemic began, and for the past twelve months, there’s been an increase in mental health concerns - especially among children.

Isolation, online learning, canceled milestone celebrations, and distance from friends and family- all changes in daily life which Nurse Practitioner, Shannon Scott, said are affecting children and teens.

“I have seen an increase in clinical depression and anxiety in the last year.”

Which she said is not unusual.

“Honestly, I would be concerned if parents didn’t tell me there was some sort of mood disturbance with all the changes in the last year.”

She said if you feel like something is wrong with your child, trust your gut, because symptoms of anxiety and depression in pediatrics can be unclear.

“It can be as vague as reoccurring tummy aches, headaches, developmental regression, irritability, issues concentrating.”

And if your child has a history of mental health issues, Scott said they’re more prone to having those issues flare up again with the stress of the pandemic, and if you’re concerned, contact your healthcare provider.

But when it comes to post-pandemic, there’s no way to know what the long-term effects will look like for kids and teens.

“There’s a ton of literature and research on how important promoting resilience in our children is and how that’s an indicator of how well they can handle stressors like this.”

Scott said the best way to practice resilience is to maintain a daily routine, connect with loved ones, allow them to engage in activities they love, and allow them to explore their passions and creativity.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.