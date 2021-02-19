Advertisement

Ohio man charged for illegally climbing Mackinac Bridge last fall

The investigation began when photographs taken from the top of the south tower of the Mackinac Bridge surfaced on social media platforms.
Mugshot for Isaac Kendall Wright.
Mugshot for Isaac Kendall Wright.(Michigan State Police)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man who allegedly climbed the Mackinac Bridge in November has been arraigned on his charge.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police (MSP) St. Ignace Post report that 25-year-old Isaac Kendall Wright, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was arraigned Thursday, Feb. 18, in the 89th District Court of Cheboygan County on a charge of Felony Trespass Upon a Key Transportation Facility. Wright trespassed on the Mackinac Bridge on Nov. 5, 2020.

The investigation began when photographs taken from the top of the south tower of the Mackinac Bridge surfaced on social media platforms. Upon learning of the photos, Mackinac Bridge Authority personnel reviewed an incident in which an alarm was activated on the bridge early one morning in November, and a check of the surveillance video revealed evidence of the crime.

MSP investigators soon discovered that multiple other law enforcement agencies from around the country were investigating similar crimes believed to be committed by the same individual.

Detectives from multiple states began to work together, and eventually were able to arrest Wright in Winona, Arizona. He was extradited to Cincinnati, Ohio to face his first set of criminal charges, before being arraigned virtually on the Michigan charge.

Wright currently remains lodged in the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio. His preliminary exam on the Michigan charge is scheduled for March 5 through the 89th District Court of Cheboygan County.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
scene of crash on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Twp.
UPDATE: Wisconsin snowmobiler in critical condition after crash with logging truck in Marquette County
Open sign out Big Boy in Marquette.
Restaurant industry leaders and owners express frustration over quiet restriction extension
Some Upper and Northern Michigan legislators are condemning Governor Whitmer's quiet extension...
Some UP legislators criticize extension on bar, restaurant restrictions
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Alert: Thin ice reported near Grand Island in Munising
Appeal by former police chief against city manager rejected
Former Iron River Police Chief’s court appeal is denied
Melchiori's offers horse drawn sleigh rides in Gwinn
Take a sleigh ride through a winter wonderland
Melchiori's Cold Springs Livery offers horse drawn sleigh rides from the Up North Lodge in Gwinn
LIVE horse drawn sleigh rides