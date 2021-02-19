Advertisement

NMU welcomes Hughes to Athletic Department communications staff

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:07 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Athletics Department welcomes Noah Hughes to the staff as Athletics Communications Director, the department announced Thursday.

Hughes joins the Wildcat program following a year-long stint at Union College (Kentucky) where he served as the Assistant Director of Sports Communications. His responsibilities with the Bulldogs included primary coverage of men’s and women’s soccer, cycling, men’s and women’s golf, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, baseball and men’s and women’s tennis.

Prior to his role as Assistant Director of Sports Communications, Hughes worked as a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs and the Appalachian Athletic Conference (NAIA).

Other stops include nearly three years at Berea College in their Sports Information department as well as an internship at Western Kentucky University.

He also has a background in statistics and graphic design.

