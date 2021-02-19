NMU to start vaccinating students and faculty

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is expecting to receive COVID-19 vaccinates from the Health Department any day now.

The vaccines will be administered to NMU staff and students by the trained staff at the NMU Health Center.

It is unknown what brand of vaccine or how many NMU will receive.

An spokesperson for the university, Derek Hall, says to keep things simple, they will use the same format to distribute vaccines as they do for testing on campus.

“Through our passport system, the populations will be categorized along with the state system,” explains Hall. “Each person in those categories will receive an email inviting them to go to the passport and sign up for a vaccination time. You get the email, you sign in, pick your time, you show up, you get it done.”

Hall says all First Responders and Healthcare workers on campus have already been vaccinated. He says NMU has been very lucky with low numbers of infections on the campus.

