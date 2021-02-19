Advertisement

New Ishpeming Senior Center set to open June 2021

RG Design Company Project Manager says work on the inside of the building is in its finishing stages and offers almost 3,000 square feet of community space.
The new Ishpeming Senior Center construction site.
The new Ishpeming Senior Center construction site.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - During a press conference today, Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini and RG Design Company Project Manager Jason Gauthier confirmed the grand opening for the new Senior Center to be June of this year.

After a few setbacks last year from the pandemic, Cugini now says they are on track with construction.

The new Senior Center is much larger and will allow for more programs. Gauthier says work on the inside of the building is in its finishing stages and offers almost 3,000 square feet of community space.

Cugini says it’s his duty as City Manager to operate on behalf of the people, and the new center will provide a way for the city to take care of its many senior residents.

“Just giving them some life beyond the doors of their home,” says Cugini. “They’re who came before us and set this stage for us, and we gotta make sure we take care of them as they live the later portion of their life.

The rebuilding of the Senior Center after its condemnation in 2019 was funded in portion by a grant received last summer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
scene of crash on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Twp.
UPDATE: Wisconsin snowmobiler in critical condition after crash with logging truck in Marquette County
Open sign out Big Boy in Marquette.
Restaurant industry leaders and owners express frustration over quiet restriction extension
Some Upper and Northern Michigan legislators are condemning Governor Whitmer's quiet extension...
Some UP legislators criticize extension on bar, restaurant restrictions
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The MAPS education foundation helps Marquette schools purchase recording equipment
The MAPS education foundation helps Marquette schools purchase recording equipment
February is National pet dental health month
February is National pet dental health month
Annual "Dentistry from the Heart" event happening in Iron Mountain
Annual "Dentistry from the Heart" event happening in Iron Mountain
Lodge coffee opens in Ishpeming
Lodge coffee opens in Ishpeming
Syl's cafe in Ontonagon resumes dine-in
Syl's cafe in Ontonagon resumes dine-in