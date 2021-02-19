New Ishpeming Senior Center set to open June 2021

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - During a press conference today, Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini and RG Design Company Project Manager Jason Gauthier confirmed the grand opening for the new Senior Center to be June of this year.

After a few setbacks last year from the pandemic, Cugini now says they are on track with construction.

The new Senior Center is much larger and will allow for more programs. Gauthier says work on the inside of the building is in its finishing stages and offers almost 3,000 square feet of community space.

Cugini says it’s his duty as City Manager to operate on behalf of the people, and the new center will provide a way for the city to take care of its many senior residents.

“Just giving them some life beyond the doors of their home,” says Cugini. “They’re who came before us and set this stage for us, and we gotta make sure we take care of them as they live the later portion of their life.

The rebuilding of the Senior Center after its condemnation in 2019 was funded in portion by a grant received last summer.

