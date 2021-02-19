Advertisement

Neenah Munising Mill cleaning up after 2,000 gallons of bleach spilled

Five employees were transported to Munising Memorial Hospital for treatment and monitoring, and have since been released.
The Neenah Munising Mill experienced a disruption to normal operations on Friday, Feb. 19. A discharge line from a bleach bulk storage tank failed causing a release of 2,000 gallons of liquid bleach within the facility.(Roam Media)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Neenah Munising Mill experienced a disruption to normal operations on Friday, Feb. 19, following a malfunction in a discharge line.

According to Mill Manager, Brian Houghton, at 8:00 a.m. a discharge line from a bleach bulk storage tank failed causing a release of 2,000 gallons of liquid bleach within the facility.

He says the mill quickly activated the emergency response plan to contain the immediate risk to employees, the environment, and our community.

This plan activated additional resources from the community including, the Munising Fire Department, Rock River Fire Department, Alger County Sheriff Department, and Alger County EMS. The discharge was contained within the facility and we do not anticipate any discharge to the environment.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has been notified of the spill and is on-site to monitor.

Houghton says five employees were transported by Alger County EMS to Munising Memorial Hospital for treatment, monitoring, and have since been released.

Currently the mill is working to safely resume normal operations.

“Thank you to the Munising Fire Department, Rock River Fire Department, Alger County Sheriff Department, Alger County EMS, Munising Memorial Hospital, EGLE, and our employees at the Munising Mill for responding to the incident,” Houghton said.

