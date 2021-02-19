Main Street Pizza supports Gladstone Braves baseball

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone Braves Baseball team is gearing up for the 2021 season.

“We show up to practice every day, try to get better every day with everything we do in practice and we look forward to the games and having fun and doing what we can to win,” said Dylan Pepin, a pitcher and outfielder for the Gladstone Braves baseball team.

Main Street Pizza in Gladstone is involving the community to show support. All day February 26, Main Street Pizza will be partnering with the Gladstone Braves to raise money for the baseball team.

“10 percent of our sales plus any tips that any of the customers elect to give to the baseball team will all be donated to the team,” said Bob Claycomb, owner of Main Street Pizza.

“It’s awesome that they’re supporting us and giving a portion of their sales to us,” said Trevor Hanson, a pitcher a first baseman for the Gladstone Braves baseball team.

The baseball players will act as “runners”, delivering people’s food to their cars. The players are thankful for a community that continues to support them.

“We know they got her back and going to states like last year and being able to go and play in tournaments,” said Mason LaChance, a pitcher and outfielder for the Gladstone Braves baseball team.

“A big thanks to our community for doing the things that they do for us. It helps us do what we love to do,” said Ryan Polley, a catcher a outfielder for the Gladstone Braves baseball team.

This is all part of Main Street Pizza’s goal to take one local organization with a local fundraiser each month and raise money for that organization.

If you are interested in partnering with Main Street Pizza, you can contact the owners through Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.