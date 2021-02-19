Advertisement

Iron Mountain DDA award $5,000 grant to Eden Property Collection for building improvements

Eden Property Collection used the funds to renovate its property located at 333 S. Stephenson Ave. known as the old Ben Franklin Building.
Eden Property Collection receives the grant.
Eden Property Collection receives the grant.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -An Iron Mountain business has been awarded a $5,000 Façade Improvement Grant from the city’s Downtown Development Authority.

Eden Property Collection used the funds to renovate its property located at 333 S. Stephenson Ave. known as the old Ben Franklin Building. The project included installing black metal over the existing rock forehead, adding lighting, and more exterior signs.

The money from the Facade improvement grant was designed to encourage the revitalization of historic properties within the DDA district.

“We have seen a little uptick in our commercial tenants needing space, and you know what, I’m really excited for this summer because hopefully the DDA can get back to all their events, and we can support that, because that money comes right back to the building owners downtown to make it beautiful,” said the president of Eden Property Collection, Beau Anderson.

This is the second grant the business has received to update its properties.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
scene of crash on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Twp.
UPDATE: Wisconsin snowmobiler in critical condition after crash with logging truck in Marquette County
Open sign out Big Boy in Marquette.
Restaurant industry leaders and owners express frustration over quiet restriction extension
Some Upper and Northern Michigan legislators are condemning Governor Whitmer's quiet extension...
Some UP legislators criticize extension on bar, restaurant restrictions
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Students line up for a picture with the Honey Bear.
Powell Township students ski in Honey Bear Classic
The annual Career Technical Education (CTE) Magazine for 2021 is now available online.
CTE Magazine now available online
More than 40,000 apply for Michigan Reconnect in first 2 weeks
A "Kindness Rocks" donation box.
Delta County clothing drive for the homeless
Gladstone Braves baseball team huddled.
Main Street Pizza supports Gladstone Braves baseball