Iron Mountain DDA award $5,000 grant to Eden Property Collection for building improvements

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -An Iron Mountain business has been awarded a $5,000 Façade Improvement Grant from the city’s Downtown Development Authority.

Eden Property Collection used the funds to renovate its property located at 333 S. Stephenson Ave. known as the old Ben Franklin Building. The project included installing black metal over the existing rock forehead, adding lighting, and more exterior signs.

The money from the Facade improvement grant was designed to encourage the revitalization of historic properties within the DDA district.

“We have seen a little uptick in our commercial tenants needing space, and you know what, I’m really excited for this summer because hopefully the DDA can get back to all their events, and we can support that, because that money comes right back to the building owners downtown to make it beautiful,” said the president of Eden Property Collection, Beau Anderson.

This is the second grant the business has received to update its properties.

