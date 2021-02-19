Advertisement

Ice climber rescued after 20-foot fall near Sand Point in Munising

By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An ice climber in Munising had to be rescued Friday after falling roughly 20 feet during a climb.

According to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:43 p.m. Feb. 19, Alger County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that an ice climber had fallen and had significant injuries. 

The sheriff’s office says the victim was climbing the ice formation known as “Sweet Mother Moses” which is located approximately 1/2 mile east of Sand Point in Munising.

Alger County Rescue 21, Alger County EMS, Alger County Sheriff’s Deputies and DNR were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, Alger County Rescue 21 deployed their hovercraft at Sand Point and responded to the patient with 3 rescuers and a paramedic. 

As the hovercraft arrived at the scene, the patient had to be carried approximately 100 yards from ice formation back to the hovercraft. 

The subject was transported by hovercraft from the scene back to the ambulance and taken directly to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette by Alger County EMS.

The severity of injuries sustained was not released. No names have been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

